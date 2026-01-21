COURT: Six-month prison sentence for domestic violence in the presence of a minor | FAXINFO

On Thursday, January 8, the local court of Saint-Martin dealt with a sensitive case of violence against a partner committed in the presence of a minor, namely the couple’s child, aged only 4 years.

The events date back to June 25, 2025: the police were called late at night by MH, the victim, and went to her home located in Marigot.

At the scene, the young woman explained that her partner, MV, woke her around 1 a.m., while she was sleeping in the presence of their 4-year-old child, to tell her that her ex-partner had just assaulted her at their door. The victim, still sleepy, struggled to open her eyes.

In response, the defendant, MV, struck her in the left frontotemporal lobe and on the arms, causing several injuries. Taken into custody by law enforcement, the defendant confirmed the events, stating that his partner’s former partner had attacked him with a knife when they came face to face on the doorstep that night.

With MV absent from the hearing, the victim testified alone: ​​“He shook me around one in the morning, saying, ‘Look what your ex did, he stabbed me and wrecked the car.’ I tried to defend myself when he hit me. Luckily, the child didn’t wake up despite the commotion.” The presence of a child, a minor, constitutes an aggravating circumstance in cases of domestic violence. This point was emphasized by the public prosecutor.

The defendant being a repeat offender for similar crimes committed in September 2024, the verdict, intended to be exemplary, came down like a guillotine: six months in prison for MV _THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-six-mois-ferme-pour-violences-conjugales-en-presence-dun-mineur/