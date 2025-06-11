COURT: Tensions between neighbors settled with stones | FAXINFO

In the Orléans district, neighborhood disputes take a dramatic turn in front of a supermarket.

Last Thursday, at the Saint-Martin court, two neighbors recalled the events that took place on the afternoon of June 30, 2024.

The defendant, JC, took the stand and said: “I was with my mother at the supermarket and I ran into our neighbor, JSV. He immediately became threatening and hit me. I ran off and he followed me.” While chasing him, JSV, the victim, threw stones at JC. The latter caught one of them and threw it back.

The shock was brutal, and JSV was given 30 days of total incapacity for work. The defense lawyer pleaded self-defense: “The stone used in the attack was used in the response.” However, the facts were not recounted in the same way by JSV, who stated that he had been provoked by the defendant from the start: “We found ourselves face to face and he asked me if I wanted to fight.”

His skull visibly deformed by the stone he received on the head, JSV describes how his life has changed since that day: “I never wore glasses, now I have to. I don’t work anymore, I don’t leave the house because I’m ashamed of my appearance and I’m losing my immediate memory.” The prosecutor is requesting a six-month suspended prison sentence for the defendant, a three-year ban on carrying a weapon, and an obligation to receive medical treatment and work. The verdict will be delivered on June 6. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-des-tensions-entre-voisins-reglees-a-coups-de-pierres/