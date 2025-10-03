COURT: The “illegal wall” on Anse Marcel beach sparks debate | FAXINFO

The case is complex. The defendant, WT, and his construction company are facing DEAL (Department of the Environment, Planning and Housing), which is opposing the construction of an "illegal wall" on Anse Marcel beach, for the benefit of a famous hotel complex in the area.

In 2019-2020, these works, not authorized by the building permit previously granted by the Community, concern an enclosure 1,70m high and 122m long.

The consequences are, however, serious: the area is in fact protected by the Natural Risk Prevention Plan (PPRL). A very risky bet in this post-Irma period, but also a severe and direct attack on the natural habitat of sea turtles, a protected species. An initiative that therefore goes against urban planning regulations and the protection of the island's natural heritage.

This wall facing the sea should have been subject to special authorization, and was deliberately excluded from the plans submitted to obtain the building permit.

The defense argues that the PPRL has since been revised, but the prosecutor points out that in this case, it is the 2019 PPRL legislation that is being retained, and this classified the zone as red, therefore unbuildable.

This wall was also supposed to be destroyed during the hotel's annual closure, but in vain.

The DEAL explains: “ Every time, we are presented with new arguments that delay the destruction of the wall." The prosecutor decides: "We cannot rebuild something that was already illegal, even if it was tolerated. The company concealed an important fact in defiance of urban planning and environmental regulations. The omission was deliberate because we already knew it wouldn't pass."

He therefore requests an entry into the guilty process for the company concerned and grants a deadline for discussions between the various parties in this case. The deliberation is postponed until October 23. _LA

