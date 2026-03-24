COURT: The young driver of the fatal Cul-de-Sac accident acquitted | FAXINFO

Last Thursday, the Saint-Martin court revisited the case of the fatal accident at the Cul-de-Sac roundabout, which occurred in June 2025 and involved two 21-year-olds, one of whom lost his life. A verdict had been awaited since last October in a case considered particularly sensitive.



Summary of events: On Sunday, June 8, 2025, at approximately 10:30 a.m., on the road connecting the Hope Estate roundabout to Cul-de-Sac, a scooter driven by LL, 21 years old, violently collided with a pickup truck towing a trailer, driven by LM, which had begun to turn left.

Despite receiving immediate emergency care, LL died shortly afterward from his injuries. LM was then questioned by law enforcement and subjected to toxicological tests which revealed the presence of THC in his blood.

He appeared in court last Thursday on charges of manslaughter by a driver, a serious and tragic matter for the two families involved. At the end of February, the public prosecutor announced during her closing arguments a proposed sentence of six years’ imprisonment, with four years suspended and probation.

On March 19, the court delivered a completely different verdict: the defendant was acquitted on the main charge, involuntary manslaughter by a driver. Indeed, the judges determined that the defendant had not demonstrated “of recklessness, inattention and negligence” at that time, concepts that define involuntary homicide in the Penal Code.

LM will, however, have to pay €271 for three traffic violations committed against his vehicle. Given the sensitive nature of the case, the public prosecutor’s office reserves the right to appeal the decision.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-le-jeune-conducteur-de-laccident-mortel-de-cul-de-sac-relaxe/