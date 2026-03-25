COURT: Three-month suspended sentence for repeat offense of driving under the influence of drugs | FAXINFO

CD, 29, appeared in court in Saint-Martin in early March for a postponement hearing. On May 25, 2025, the young woman, originally from the south of France, was arrested during a traffic stop.



The offenses are numerous: failure to wear a seatbelt, lack of a vehicle inspection for five years, a driver’s license suspended for six months, and, most importantly, a positive test for THC, the active ingredient in cannabis. This is an aggravating circumstance for the defendant, who had previously been convicted for the same offenses and is now a repeat offender.



In court, the young woman admitted her addiction and said she was unlucky: “Apart from the gendarmes in Savane, nobody stops us to check.” However, she qualifies this by indicating that this second arrest acted as an “electroshock” on her, pushing her to gradually stop her drug use.

During the study of personality elements, CD testifies to a life marked by financial and personal setbacks, including the existence of an over-indebtedness file due to numerous loans contracted previously.

Acquitted of keeping the vehicle on the road without a valid inspection certificate, a charge stemming from the rental agency’s negligence, she was nevertheless found guilty of the other charges and received a three-month suspended prison sentence, a four-month driving ban, and a €150 fine. The sentence was increased due to her status as a repeat offender.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-trois-mois-de-sursis-pour-recidive-de-conduite-sous-stupefiants/