COURT: Two alleged perpetrators of a shooting in Concordia remanded in custody | FAXINFO

Two individuals suspected of being involved in a shooting at the Sucrerie residence in Concordia were presented on Wednesday, October 19, for immediate appearance before the Saint-Martin local court. In order to prepare their defense, the two defendants requested a postponement of their trial. They will finally be tried on November 19.

The extremely serious events date back to September 26th around 9:30 am. Seven to eight gunshots were heard in the Sucrerie residence. It was in fact an exchange of gunfire between two individuals and certainly with other people who have not been identified to date. The theft of a gold chain is believed to be the cause of the dispute between TL, 22, and YJ, 24, both natives of Saint-Martin. During the shooting, YJ was hit by a bullet that lodged in his right shoulder blade. He was taken to hospital by a motorist. His injury earned him 30 days of ITT (Temporary Interruption of Work, editor's note). As for TL, he fled and reported to the police more than two weeks after the shooting. While the latter admitted the facts, YJ formally denied having shot TL. However, gunpowder residue was found on his hand by investigators after analysis. In her indictment, the deputy prosecutor requested that the two defendants be placed in detention. The court followed the prosecution's requests. TL and AJ were transferred to prison in the afternoon in Guadeloupe pending their trial scheduled for November 19 at the Basse-Terre court. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-deux-auteurs-presumes-dune-fusillade-a-concordia-places-en-detention-provisoire/