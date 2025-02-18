COURT: Two months in prison for repeat acts of violence | FAXINFO

On December 19, 2023, two ex-partners cross paths in the street and, after an incident, end up in court for aggravated violence.

A young woman, SA, went to a doctor's office on Rue de la République in Marigot. During her consultation, the exchange with the doctor became heated. The patient lost her cool. The tone rose, and the medical secretary intervened. The police were called to the scene. The secretary then said that SA had shouted and insulted the staff before leaving the premises. She added that a quarter of an hour later, a man entered the center, grabbed the doctor by the neck and broke his phone, which was filming the scene. “That's not true, I wasn't violent towards the doctor. I just wanted an explanation because I had just come across SA, who was crying. She told me she had been assaulted,” testified KC, in court. SA and KC, the two defendants, had previously been convicted several times for acts of violence. “I have a big heart, I wanted to help her even though we were no longer together. "I reacted without thinking and I regret it," added the defendant. "The facts are very serious. They took place in a medical practice where other patients were present. Repeated violence must be punished firmly," declared the deputy public prosecutor. Found guilty, SA and KC were sentenced to two months in prison and a fine of more than €1.000 each, in compensation to the victims AB and FF. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-deux-mois-demprisonnement-pour-faits-de-violence-en-recidive/