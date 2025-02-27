COURT: Two theft cases judged last Monday | FAXINFO

The summary: an employee of a bakery on the French side of the island tried for having taken sums of money from the cash register every day for several months, and the theft of an electric bicycle from a private courtyard.

The cases of February 24 were dealt with at local court of Saint-Martin under the status of CRPC (appearance on prior admission of guilt). Last June, the owner of a famous bakery on the island filed a complaint against MC, who had been employed by the group for over two years, after noticing regular thefts from the cash register. The young woman was manipulating the cash register by falsifying the daily turnover when making cash payments, then keeping the money without recording it. A review of the video surveillance tapes confirmed the suspicions. MC was thus taking between €50 and €100 per day to finance the expensive medical treatment of her sick mother in France. The accused having admitted the facts and having very meager financial resources, she was exempted from the fine but sentenced to two months in prison, suspended.

The second case concerned the theft of a electric bike in a private courtyard in Concordia, committed between midnight and 20 a.m. The accused then resold the property for the modest sum of €XNUMX before being caught red-handed. Repeat offender, he was sentenced to six months in prison. _LA

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-deux-affaires-de-vols-jugees-lundi-dernier/