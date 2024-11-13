COURT: Woman gets six-month suspended sentence for hitting her disabled aunt | FAXINFO

Absent last Thursday from the bar of the Saint-Martin local court, CO, a 29-year-old mother, was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended, for having physically attacked her own aunt, who is also disabled.

The facts of this very sad family dispute date back to May 31, 2024. Around 9 a.m., CO showed up at his aunt's house, JC, with her two children aged 1 and XNUMX at her home located in Quartier d'Orléans. His niece had in fact been ordered to leave the family home for reasons not disclosed during the hearing. A few minutes after her arrival, CO became aggressive towards her aunt and head-butted her and kicked her in the chest. Disabled and in a wheelchair, the victim tried to free herself and got her finger caught in the wheel of her chair. Her finger was broken. An inheritance problem is said to be the cause of this unspeakable outburst of violence. Heard by the police after her aunt filed a complaint, CO denied the facts despite the medical reports provided by the victim.

After deliberation, the court follows the prosecution's requisitions and sentences CO to six months of suspended imprisonment. Present in court, the victim requested a referral on civil interest which will be examined on February 4, 2025. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-une-femme-ecope-de-six-mois-de-prison-avec-sursis-pour-avoir-frappe-sa-tante-en-situation-de-handicap/