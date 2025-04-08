CPS calls on community to take preventive measures to prevent chickenpox | Government of Sint Maarten

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Sint Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labor, is calling on the community and in particular parents and guardians, day care centers, play schools, and the primary school communities to continue to take preventive measures to mitigate the spread of chickenpox.

Chickenpox is usually a mild disease in children. But the itching can be very uncomfortable. Chickenpox spreads easily through airborne droplets, when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can also spread by touching/making contact with the fluid from blisters.

Susceptible people are 80 to 90 per cent at risk of getting the disease once exposed to it. Chickenpox is a disease caused by infection with the varicella zoster virus, which causes fever and an

itchy rash of blister-like lesions covering the body but usually more concentrated on the face, scalp, and trunk.

Not all infected individuals have a fever, which develops just before or when the rash appears.

The patient is infectious from the onset of symptoms until all spots have gone. One chickenpox experience usually confers life-long immunity, although the virus may reactivate at a later date and cause shingles.

Children with chickenpox usually must miss school or childcare for at least a week to avoid spreading the virus to others.

Considering it is airborne, use hand cough preventive measures and disinfect/sanitize surroundings.

In most cases chickenpox is not a serious health threat, but life-threatening complications can occur and include the following:

• Bacterial infection of the skin and tissues under the skin (including group A streptococcal infections)

• Dehydration (loss of body fluids) from vomiting or diarrhea

• Pneumonia (lung infection)

• Encephalitis (brain swelling). Most cases are mild, but some can be deadly.

No one can predict who will get serious complications from the disease.

If your child or you have any of these symptoms, consult your family physician; and inform the respective agencies and/or institutions taking care of babies, toddlers etc.

The aforementioned are requested to be on the alert and to take preventive measures by taking proper cleaning and hygienic measures.

Parents/guardians who have a child exhibiting any symptoms of chickenpox, and who have an appointment with the Baby Wellness Clinic are hereby requested to call and reschedule their child’s appointment by calling: (721) 542-3003 or (721) 520-4163 and consult your respective physician.

For more information call CPS at 914 or email youthhealthcare@sintmaartengov.org​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-calls-on-community-to-take-preventive-measures-to-prevent-chickenpox.aspx