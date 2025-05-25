CPS Calls on the Community to Take Action on Harmful Effects of Saharan Dust | Government of Sint Maarten

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) of Sint Maarten advises persons with respiratory illnesses to take measures when an advisory is issued for Sahara dusts.

At this time of the year, Sahara dust plumes are more predominant.

CPS encourages residents and visitors with respiratory issues to monitor daily weather reports from the Sint Maarten Meteorological Department (MDS) by visiting their website meteosxm.com or their Facebook Page facebook.com/sxmweather which can provide more information on when a Saharan dust plume would affect the country.

Saharan dust can be hazardous especially to small children, older adults and people with underlying lung conditions and chronic heart diseases.

Saharan dust can also impact the health of persons who suffer with asthma, allergies, and those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (persons with breathing difficulties, wheezing).

Measures that can be taken are: Stay indoors as much as possible and when outdoors, wear a mask (e.g. KN95)

• Utilise a HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Absorbing) air filter indoors to purify air in individual rooms

• Persons who use medications for pulmonary conditions should carry them at all times and use as prescribed

• At the first sign of difficulty while breathing, seek professional medical advice immediately

• For less severe symptoms, standard allergy medications such as antihistamines and steroid nasal sprays may alleviate symptoms, check with your pharmacists or physician.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-Calls-on-the-Community-to-Take-Action-on-Harmful-Effects-of-Saharan-Dust2.aspx