CPS Endorses Breast Cancer Support Group Session Set for Thursday Evening | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), endorses the ‘First Breast Cancer Support Group Session’ for 2025 which is scheduled for Thursday, January 30, 2025.

The support group session will be held at the RC4C / 4C Foundation, located at A. T. Illidge Road #60 Unit 1.1, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Those who can attend are breast cancer patients, survivors and family members and loved ones. The session will be facilitated by Shirley Sebony.

The Still Beautiful, Positive, and Elektralyets Foundation are the coordinators of the first Breast Cancer Support Group session for 2025.

CPS adds that the session is very important for cancer patients and cancer survivors as it acts as a support mechanism where people can share their journeys and receive encouragement and motivation.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), cancer is a leading cause of death in the Americas. In 2022, cancer accounted for 1.4 million deaths, 45.1% of which occurred in people 69 years-old or younger.

“The number of cancer cases in the Americas in 2020 is estimated in 4.2 million cases, and it is projected to increase to six million in 2045, representing an increase in 59.3%.

“About a third of all cancer cases could be prevented by avoiding key risk factors. These include tobacco use, harmful use of alcohol, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity.

“Vaccination and screening programs are effective interventions to reduce the burden of specific types of cancer. Many cancers have a high chance of cure if detected early and treated adequately,” PAHO says.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-Endorses-Breast-Cancer-Support-Group-Session-Set-for-Thursday-Evening.aspx