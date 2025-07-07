CPS Gears Up to Celebrate World Breastfeeding Week 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a division of Youth Health Care within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), is proud to announce its plans to commemorate World Breastfeeding Week (WBW), observed annually from August 1 to 7.

This year’s theme is “Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems.”

CPS is partnering with the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) to raise awareness about the critical role of breastfeeding in ensuring the health and well-being of both mothers and children.

Breastfeeding is a natural and powerful act that provides unmatched health, nutritional, and emotional benefits. According

to the World Health Organization (WHO), supporting parents —especially mothers— is essential to giving every child the best possible start in life. Breastfeeding is a cornerstone of that support.

Breastmilk is the ideal nourishment for infants: it is safe, clean, and rich in antibodies that protect against common childhood illnesses.

It provides all the energy and nutrients an infant need in the early months and continues to offer significant nutritional value well into the second year of life.

Research shows that breast-fed children perform better on intelligence tests, are less likely to become overweight or obese, and have a lower risk of developing diabetes later in life.

Mothers who breastfeed also benefit, with a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancers.

This year’s WBW campaign will feature a variety of activities aimed at engaging the community, including: A Breastfeeding Photo Competition ending August 1, 2025; Guest appearances on local radio programs to discuss the importance of breastfeeding; A Sip and Paint event for mothers and pregnant women; A Soothing Walk for pregnant women and moms; A series of press releases and awareness messages; A Mom’s Fair on August 9.

For more information on the planned activities, please contact the SMMC Pediatric or OB/GYN wards, White & Yellow Cross District Nursing, or CPS.

Be sure to look out for their full calendar of events on all their social media platforms.

For direct inquiries, contact CPS at (721) 542-3003 or WhatsApp (721 520-4163).​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-Gears-Up-to-Celebrate-World-Breastfeeding-Week-2025.aspx