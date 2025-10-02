CPS: Uncontrolled High Blood Pressure puts over a Billion people at risk | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The World Health Organization (WHO) recently released its second ‘Global Hypertension Report,’ and it says that 1.4 billion people lived with hypertension in 2024, while one in five have it under control either through medication or by addressing health risks.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), says hypertension – high blood pressure – is a leading cause of heart attack, stroke, chronic kidney disease, and dementia, which are both preventable and treatable.

The new report – released at an event co-hosted by WHO, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Resolve to Save Lives during the 80th United Nations General Assembly – also reveals that only 28% of low-income countries report that all WHO-recommended hypertension medicines are generally available in pharmacies or primary care facilities.

The WHO says every hour, over 1000 lives are lost to strokes and heart attacks from high blood pressure, and most of these deaths are preventable.

Uncontrolled high blood pressure claims more than 10 million lives every year.

Preventing high blood pressure, or hypertension, is fundamentally achieved through mindful dietary choices, with a strong focus on controlling sodium intake.

Excessive sodium causes the body to retain fluid, increasing blood volume and putting greater strain on blood vessels. To counteract this, individuals should drastically limit processed, pre-packaged, and fast foods—which are primary sources of hidden salt—and focus on fresh, whole foods.

Adopting a diet rich in potassium, magnesium, and calcium, is highly effective. This involves prioritizing fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, as these nutrients help to relax blood vessel walls and balance the negative effects of sodium, leading to a natural reduction in blood pressure.

A second crucial set of measures revolves around achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight through regular physical activity.

Excess body weight, particularly around the waist, increases the demand on the heart to pump blood throughout the body, raising blood pressure.

Incorporating at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week, such as brisk walking, jogging, or cycling, can significantly lower blood pressure and help shed extra pounds.

Consistency is key; integrating physical activity into the daily routine not only improves cardiovascular health but also helps manage stress, which is another contributing factor to hypertension.

Finally, long-term prevention requires addressing key lifestyle habits beyond diet and exercise. Managing stress through techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or adequate sleep is vital, as chronic stress can temporarily raise blood pressure and encourage unhealthy coping mechanisms.

Furthermore, limiting alcohol consumption to moderation (no more than one drink per day for women and two for men) is essential, as heavy drinking is known to raise blood pressure and reduce the effectiveness of blood pressure medications.

Most critically, not smoking or quitting immediately is a non-negotiable step, as tobacco damages the lining of blood vessel walls, accelerating the hardening of arteries and drastically increasing the risk for hypertension, heart attack, and stroke.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/CPS-Uncontrolled-High-Blood-Pressure-puts-over-a-Billion-people-at-risk.aspx