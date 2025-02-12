CRAFT SHOW: Registration open until February 19 | FAXINFO

The Cultural Action Department of the Saint-Martin Community is organizing its 2nd craft fair on Saturday, April 5 from 9 a.m. to 18 p.m. on the Marigot Seafront.

Through this cultural event, the first edition of which brought together around fifteen artisans in April 1, the Collectivité de Saint-Martin wishes to promote local creators and allow the general public to discover the know-how and creations of Saint-Martin. An opportunity to connect artisans and the public, to give them the opportunity to present and sell their products, or to take orders.

This craft fair is open to professionals and artisans sculptors, cabinetmakers, upholsterers, ceramists, dressmakers, jewelers, basket makers, ironworkers, painters, and more. Registrations take place until Wednesday, February 19. The financial participation is 50€ per exhibitor for the day, it includes demonstrations and/or workshops, and the sale of craft products. Participation is subject to selection with a limited number of places, or about twenty exhibitors.

Do not hesitate to register via the form to present your creations:

https://urlr.me/GKSeTM

_VX

Info: directionactionculturelle@com-saint-martin.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/salon-de-lartisanat-ouverture-des-inscriptions-jusquau-19-fevrier/