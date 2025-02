See you this Friday, February 14 from 18 p.m. to 22 p.m. at the market in La Place du Village in Orient Bay to celebrate love in a friendly atmosphere concocted by the BO Ti Marché Association! Come and discover the stands of passionate artisans and experience a gourmet and festive evening. _VX

