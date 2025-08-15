Crane Operators Urged to Secure Equipment Ahead of Approaching Storm | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of VROMI is calling on all crane operators across Sint Maarten to immediately fold and secure their cranes in preparation for the approaching storm system.

Unsecured cranes pose a serious risk to public safety and infrastructure during high winds and heavy rainfall. Operators are instructed to:

· Fold and lock cranes into their safest position

· Secure all loose components and attachments

· Ensure proper anchoring and stability

Compliance is mandatory and will be monitored. The Ministry appreciates the cooperation of all operators in safeguarding our community. Please stay safe, vigilant and prepared.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Crane-Operators-Urged-to-Secure-Equipment-Ahead-of-Approaching-Storm.aspx