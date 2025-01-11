Crime: The police force’s point | FAXINFO

Update on the latest developments with the commander of the gendarmerie, Hugues Loyez

American tourist shot in Grand-Case: the perpetrators are in prison

The two perpetrators of the armed robbery, including the person who fired the shot, were placed in custody custody by the research section.

They were imprisoned in Guadeloupe last night.

Three arrested for theft in Sandy Ground

Yesterday evening, Friday January 10, in parallel with the shooting occurred in two stages in Grand-Case which cost the life to one individual and injured two others, the gendarmerie soldiers arrested three men on the lagoon at Sandy Ground committing flights on boats.

Taken in in the act, they were arrested and taken into police custody.

Action-reaction of law enforcement:

According to Commander Hugues Loyez, the Saint-Martin gendarmerie is reorganizing internally "to move into fighting stance».

"The investigations are progressing, the gendarmerie is not suffering, all staff are mobilized, the population can count on us so that each Assassin be arrested and jailed under the authority of Basse-Terre parquet floor».

