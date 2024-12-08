Cross-border buses: reinforced controls between Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten | FAXINFO

In late November, transport controllers from the Dutch and French sides of the island worked together near the Border Monument, between Cole Bay and Bellevue, to monitor and enforce compliance by cross-border public bus operators.

This operation targeted travel between the two sides of the island, to ensure compliance with territorial regulations and permit requirements, particularly for the 30 Dutch drivers authorised to operate on the Philipsburg – Marigot – Philipsburg cross-border route. Enforcement measures included issuing a fine of 500 Netherlands Antillean Guilders (NAF) to a driver operating without a bus service permit. In addition, two incidents were reported where passengers were forced off buses due to non-compliance by operators. In one case, this involved unauthorised transport to and from the French side, while in the other, the driver was using a severely damaged vehicle, posing safety risks. For the peak tourist season in 2024 and in 2025, both transport control units will carry out random checks at various crossing points. These joint efforts aim to eliminate illegal competition, ensure fairness in the sector, ensure that passengers have adequate insurance coverage and improve the quality of service to meet public expectations. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/bus-transfrontaliers-controle-renforce-entre-saint-martin-et-sint-maarten/