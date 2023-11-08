CROSS COUNTRY: Sporty atmosphere on November 19 for the Youth Cross Country in Bellevue! | FAXINFO

It is in the green setting of the Bellevue Gardens that the Youth Cross Country will take place on Sunday, November 19, organized by the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin.

Many young athletes are expected for this great festive and sporting event! As in previous years, different race formats will be offered depending on the age categories. For baby athletics, young budding athletes will have to cover 300 meters, 800 m for the athletic school, 1000 m for chicks, 2000 m for juniors, 2800 m for juniors, 3000 m for cadets and finally, 4000 m for juniors.

Please note that registrations will take place on Wednesday November 15 from 16 p.m. to 18 p.m. at the Sports Hall of the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium. Participation is free. A license or medical certificate of no contraindication to sports practice will be requested upon registration. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cross-country-ambiance-sportive-le-19-novembre-pour-le-cross-des-jeunes-a-bellevue/