CROSS COUNTRY: Young athletes at the top of their form! | FAXINFO

It was in the green setting of the Bellevue Gardens that the Youth Cross Country took place last Sunday, organized by the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin. A competition that has not taken place since 2019!

The ASCSM wanted to offer young Saint-Martin athletes this particular event which requires support differently, on steep paths, linking climbs, descents with changes of rhythm, strides which differ from the efforts made on the track. Athletics.

With 121 registered and 90 participants aged 3 to 17, the morning was therefore placed under the sign of conviviality but also of performance. Different race formats were offered depending on the age categories. For the baby athletics, the young budding athletes had to cover 300 meters, 800 m for the athletic school, 1000 m for the chicks, 2000 m for the juniors, 2800 m for the juniors, 3000 m for the cadets and finally, 4000 m for juniors.

The young people from the ASCSM were able to compete with the athletes from the Sint Maarten Dynamics club, as well as those from Speedy Plus, under the encouragement of their parents and sports educators.

The Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin thanks the participants and all the people who contributed to the success of the Youth Cross Country and now looks forward to seeing you on May 18, 2024 for the International Youth Meeting. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cross-country-les-jeunes-athletes-au-top-de-leur-forme/