CROSS / From Saint-Martin to Guadeloupe: budding champions stand out at the UNSS Academic Cross | FAXINFO

Collège Mont des Accords has reason to be happy: its students performed brilliantly during the UNSS Academic Cross which was held in Goyave, Guadeloupe, on December 11.

After promising performances at the UNSS District Cross in Saint-Martin the previous month, 12 young athletes were selected to represent their establishment and their island in this major competition.

A formative experience for the Benjamins

For their very first participation in an academic competition, the Benjamin Mixte team finished in an honorable 9th place out of 13 teams. The students, engaged in a demanding course marked by difficult weather conditions (heavy rain and muddy terrain), were able to take up the challenge with courage. These young athletes faced seasoned opponents and had an enriching experience, which could well become a driving force for their sporting progress.

The Minimes on the highest step of the podium

The Minimes, for their part, made history by becoming Academic Champions, winning first place as a team out of 12 participating teams. A resounding victory, obtained thanks to their determination and team spirit, despite the atypical conditions compared to those of Saint-Martin.

Some individual performances also shone: Océance Chilou (Minime) and Kathia Boutin Correa (Benjamin) each won 1st place in their category. Other students, such as Oscar Morandeau and Bianca Cabrera Parotte, were among the best performances of the day. Supervised by their PE teachers, Mr. Lilian Beauchet and Mrs. Maud Larrieste, these young people proudly wore the colors of Saint-Martin. Congratulations to them for their commitment, perseverance and team spirit! _VX

Full results

Mixed Minimes (1st out of 12 teams)

• Boucaud Naila – 7th girls

• Chilou Océance – 1st girls

• Cox Warrington Jahyomi – 13th boys

• De la Cruz Garcia-Valandy Ashely – 13th girls

• Morandeau Oscar – 11th boys

• Javois-Matthew Carl – 5th boys

Mixed Benjamins (9th out of 13 teams)

• Bernard Romancio – 30th boys

• Boutin Correa Kathia – 1st girls

• Cabrera Parotte Bianca – 5th girls

• Gumbs Clemenceau – 40th boys

• Maccow Perez Michael – 59th boys

• Bique Kimany – Race not finished

