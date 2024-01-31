CRUISE / Icon of the Seas: the largest liner in the world stopping in Philipsburg on February 13 | FAXINFO

The new giant of the seas, the Icon of the Seas, which made its inaugural cruise departing from Miami on January 27, will make its first stopover in Philipsburg on February 13. Scheduled arrival of the behemoth at 8 a.m.!

With its 365 meters long, 20 decks, 2805 cabins and 40 restaurants, this immense liner is a hymn to excess, the latest addition to a cruise sector in full recovery after the Covid-19 years and the first ship of the giant American cruise ships to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The Icon of the Seas can accommodate up to 7600 passengers and 2350 crew members. Divided into eight different districts, it includes seven swimming pools, nine jacuzzis and a 17-meter-high waterfall. With a gross tonnage of 250.800 tonnes, five times the size of the Titanic, it left the Turku shipyard in Finland. In total, the Icon of the Seas cost a whopping $1,5 billion for construction that lasted almost two and a half years.

The Royal Caribbean Cruise Line cruise ship will sail the turquoise waters of the Caribbean on February 10 for an eight-day cruise departing from Miami with an arrival scheduled for Tuesday, February 13 at 8 a.m. at the St. Maarten Port Authority in Philipsburg . A cruise that promises to be grandiose for the approximately 7600 passengers ready to live an extraordinary experience. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/croisiere-icon-of-the-seas-le-plus-gros-paquebot-du-monde-en-escale-a-philipsburg-le-13-fevrier/