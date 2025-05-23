CULTURE: A book launch to celebrate the wildlife of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The association Les Fruits de Mer is organizing a festive event this Saturday, May 24, at the Amuseum Naturalis in Quartier d'Orléans, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., to present the new editions of its books dedicated to the island's fauna: “The Wild Side! The Animals of Saint-Martin” and its English version “Wild Things!”.

“We’re excited to launch the new versions of these books,” explains author Mark Yokoyama. “These new second editions have been updated with all the latest scientific findings. They’re also easier to read, so more people can benefit from them.”

Designed as a natural extension of the Amuseum Naturalis exhibitions, these books are illustrated with vibrant photos and accessible to all audiences. They are being distributed free of charge at the launch thanks to the support of the Air France Foundation.

This project is part of a broader approach entitled “Discovery Island”, designed by Les Fruits de Mer to promote nature, heritage, and culture on both sides of the island. The Air France Foundation, the main partner, also supports the production of activity books for students visiting the museum. Since 1992, the foundation has supported more than 1600 projects in 80 countries.

“This is our first major project that provides books for all ages, museum visits, and much more to thousands of children,” said Jenn Yerkes, president of the association.

Info: www.lesfruitsdemer.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-un-lancement-de-livres-pour-celebrer-la-faune-de-saint-martin/