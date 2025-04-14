CULTURE: A colorful launch for SoualiKulture | FAXINFO

Last Sunday, the Amuseum Naturalis in Quartier d'Orléans was well attended for the launch of the very first cultural activity book dedicated to Saint-Martin, SoualiKulture.

Families, children, curious people and lovers of local culture came in large numbers to celebrate this unique initiative supported by the Soualiwomen Cultural Association (SKA) and the association Seafood. From the opening, the atmosphere was warm and friendly. The public was able to receive a free copy of the book, a beautiful bilingual French-English work and rich in more than 100 pages of fun activities : stories, word games, mazes, drawings, traditions and local expressions. Young and old alike were enthusiastic: "We learn even when we're grown up!" confided one visitor while leafing through the book.

To complete the discovery, numerous activities punctuated the morning: a treasure hunt cultural through the museum, a coloring station with pastel pencils, and a superb exhibition of traditional costumes Carnival costumes made by SKA. The team of volunteers, mobilized and smiling, was able to guide visitors throughout the activities, in a spirit of transmission and sharing.

Between two activities, participants also enjoyed refreshments and homemade dishes, including the must-haves Johnny CakesThis successful Sunday launch allowed many people to discover the work carried out around SoualiKulture. Given the enthusiasm, a sequel is already being considered with specific themes of Saint-Martin culture. Can't wait! _Vx

