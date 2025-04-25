CULTURE: A festival to celebrate the unique species of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

This Saturday, April 26, the Amuseum Naturalis in Quartier d'Orléans will host the Endemic Animal Festival, free event organized by theSeafood AssociationFrom 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the public is invited to discover the rarest natural treasures of Saint-Martin: its species endemic, these animals and plants that only live here, or on a few neighboring islands.

The occasion is also marked by the launch of the new book St. Martin Unique Nature, a bilingual nature journal and coloring book, dedicated to around forty local species. Visitors can take home a free copy. Fun and educational, the book allows you to discover theanole of Saint-Martin, the Galactia of Saint-Martin, and many other often overlooked wonders.

On site, families will be able to participate in a treasure hunt in the gardens of the Amuseum, in search of the plants and animals illustrated in the book. A craft station will also allow children to personalize canvas pouches in the colors of the island's endemic species.

By offering an accessible and festive immersion in the local natural heritage, the festival aims to strengthen the ecological awareness of young people like adults. Through this friendly morning, the Fruits de Mer team reminds us that Saint-Martin is home to a unique biodiversity, to protect and celebrate. _Vx

Info: https://www.lesfruitsdemer.com/fr/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-un-festival-pour-celebrer-les-especes-uniques-de-saint-martin/