CULTURE: A memorable trip to Memphis for BBQ master Eddie Cozier | FAXINFO

Crowned big winner of the barbecue competition during the 2022 Gastronomy Festival, the Saint-Martin pitmaster had won a discovery trip to Memphis (Tennessee). From May 17 to 20, Eddie Cozier rubbed shoulders with the masters of the art.

To help him develop his talent and offer him new opportunities, the Tourist Office had invited the grilling champion to an unmissable event in the world of barbecue cooking: Memphis in May International BBQ Festival, a competition American restaurant bringing together more than 150 restaurateurs and businesses within Tom Lee Park. An unforgettable experience for Eddie Cozier, accompanied to Memphis by Néilleda Désir and Frédérique Porier, members of the team from the Tourist Office which runs the Gastronomy Festival. On site, the Saint-Martin delegation was welcomed by Kevin Bludso, a famous American pitmaster invited to the latest edition of the Festival de la Gastronomie.

“An amazing journey! »

For Eddie Cozier, the experience was unforgettable. For 4 days, the Saint-Martin chef, known for hosting the "Quality Food" grill at Baie Nettlé, multiplied meetings, observations and tastings. “It was an amazing journey! I met a lot of people, I received a lot of love, a lot of advice, and I learned a lot” says Eddie. In addition to Kevin Bludso and his associates, whom he rubbed shoulders with throughout the festival, our pitmaster also got to know grilling specialist Rasheed Philips, who presented him to the public during a demonstration.

Follow Eddie on Instagram!

On the advice of Kevin Bludso and Rasheed Philips, the Saint-Martin chef has created an Instagram page @eddiecozier in order to better promote his work and seize new opportunities that may arise. Negotiations have begun with Kings Ford to make the Saint-Martin chef a brand ambassador and invite him to the next edition of the Memphis festival. For Eddie, the experience is more than beneficial: "I discovered new ways of grilling, another kind of barbecue that I didn't know, it's crazy, it was really great because I would like draw inspiration from these techniques to offer them here, in addition to our traditional techniques".

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-un-voyage-memorable-a-memphis-pour-le-maitre-bbq-eddie-cozier/