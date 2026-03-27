CULTURE: A new book by Roland Richardson launched this Saturday | FAXINFO

A new book dedicated to the Orleans district will be presented this Saturday, March 28th, at the Amuseum Naturalis. Entitled ‘ The Last Frontier: Sir Roland Richardson’s Orleans District,’ this bilingual French-English book blends works of art and personal accounts about this iconic district of Saint-Martin.







Produced by the Seafood Association in collaboration with the Roland Richardson Heritage Association , the book brings together 26 paintings and engravings by Roland Richardson. Through these works and oral history interviews , it retraces an era when traditions and ways of life still shaped the territory, offering a sensitive perspective on a changing past. The public is invited to attend the free launch, held from 9 AM to 12 PM at The Old House, a historic site that now houses the Amuseum Naturalis . Mark Yokoyama, co-founder of the site, emphasizes the importance of this book, both artistic and heritage-related, dedicated to the island’s memory. Supported by the FDVA, this project also includes the distribution of copies to schools in the territory, in order to pass on an essential part of local history and culture to younger generations.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-un-livre-inedit-de-roland-richardson-lance-ce-samedi/