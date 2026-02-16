CULTURE: A new mural to restore color to the Marina Royale | FAXINFO

Funded by the personal contributions of several merchants in the Marina Royale, a new mural comes to illuminate the abandoned wallss of him’former BDLG restaurant’ (Brasserie de la Gare). This work in progress is being created by Louis Tranquillin, a French-Brazilian painter visiting the island, and should be completed in the coming days.



Hard to miss the emblemsthirties of the Friendly Island which stretch for about ten meters: an immense iguana, a hibiscus and its hummingbird, not forgetting the pelican and the sea turtles. At the Marina Royale, the year began with the resumption of the ” Marina Thursdays and continues with this private initiative to beautify the walls of the former BDLG, in Decay since 2017.



« It’s been since Irma that’we’re waiting for things to happen”Especially from the owners who leave eyesores like this on the Marina,” explains Kévin Rouiller, manager of Jet Paradise and the project’s initiator. “We’ve contacted the owners several times (…) and nothing is being done to secure the area.” In the face of years of’inaction And for buyers discouraged by the pricing conditions, the merchant decided, along with others, to clean and secure the site.



Last week, he learned that Louis Tranquillin was on the island. They didn’t know each other, but quickly agreed on the project. The artist had barely arrived when he took out his brushes. Teenage girls from the neighborhoodIntrigued, they come to lend a hand. “They asked me to try so I show them how to do it, mix the colors, and they paint,” he says.



With costs exceeding his financial means, Kévin Rouiller called upon his neighbors: Jazz Spot, JM Beer, Les Petites Aiguilles, BeKool, La Main à la Pâte, and l’Alizé all contributed. The next step? Extending the mural onto the floor with special effects. trompe-l’œil”The aim is to get people to come and take photos (…) and attract more people to the Marina.” The call has been made. _DR



Louis Tranquillin’s Instagram: @aguiaartesprea

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-une-nouvelle-fresque-pour-redonner-ses-couleurs-a-la-marina-royale/