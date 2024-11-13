CULTURE: A Saint-Martin’s Day 2024 in the rain but still as festive as ever | FAXINFO

A symbol of unity between the north and south of the island, Saint-Martin's Day 2024 was organized this year in Quartier d'Orléans where bad weather conditions did not prevent the festivities from taking place with the same popular fervor.

Despite the torrential rains that fell early Monday morning, the Saint-Matin's Day festivities were maintained with some modifications to the initial program. After attending an ecumenical ceremony at the Tabernacle Methodist Church, the authorities of Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten including Louis Mussington, President of the COM, Vincent Berton, Delegate Prefect of the Northern Islands, Valérie Damaseau, President of the Culture Commission, Luc Mercelina, Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Sarah Wescot-Williams, President of the Parliament of Sint Maarten, Ajamu Baly, Governor of Sint Maarten, Lyndon Lewis, Minister of Culture and Youth, and other personalities made their way as best they could, more than an hour late, to the Belle-Plaine border monument for the traditional wreath-laying. The officials then went to the parking lot of the Thelbert Carti stadium where a parade with the Territorial Police and the Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) as well as various associations from both sides of the island was organized in the presence of a dozen troops. It was under a tent, sheltered from the rain, that the dignitaries of Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten were able to attend the colorful parade.

Saint-Martin's Day, a traditional and patronal festival commemorating the discovery of the island by Christopher Columbus in 1493, continued with speeches by officials to a large number of guests on the themes of unity and friendship that characterize Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten "One Island, One People, One Destiny".

It should be noted that during the ceremonies, two territorial police officers, Eric Francis and Enguerran Theodore, received a medal from the hands of Prefect Vincent Berton for an act of courage and dedication, following the arrest of several armed individuals during an attempted robbery in Marigot in August 2024.

In the afternoon, several cultural events were offered to the population in a festive and warm atmosphere despite a still threatening sky. _AF

