CULTURE / ACS ZEPIN cultural and sports rally: end of registration this Wednesday, May 23 at noon! | FAXINFO

This Sunday, May 28 will take place the 3rd edition of the cultural and sports rally of the ACS ZEPIN (ZEPIN Cultural and Sports Association). This rally consists of solving puzzles about the history of the island, from its discovery in 1493 to the present day.

To make the emulation even more exciting, activities based on games of yesteryear will also be combined with this hunt for information on the heritage of Saint-Martin. It is played in teams of 2 to 4 people distributed in their vehicle. The appointment is fixed in the parking lot of Galisbay, for a check-in, the delivery of the rally kit, the marking of vehicles and team members. The departure will take place at 8 am. All our actions make it possible to offer rich cultural activities coupled with sport, the purpose of which is to raise funds to assist schools, colleges and high schools on the island in their educational projects. Participation is 45 euros for non-members and 35 euros for members of the ACS ZEPIN association. A child rate under 12 years old, associations and companies are offered. The rally will end at the end of the morning on a beach of the island, and a meal accompanied by a drink will be served to the participants. Registration is compulsory by telephone on 0690 36 96 20.

It is possible for a single person wanting to participate to be integrated into a team.

For more information on the progress of the 3nd edition of this rally, you are invited to consult the Facebook page ACS ZEPIN Saint-Martin.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-rallye-culturel-et-sportif-de-lacs-zepin-fin-des-inscriptions-ce-mercredi-23-mai-a-midi-2/