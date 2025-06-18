CULTURE: Agathe Novella signing books at the Bord de Mer bookstore | FAXINFO

On Saturday, June 21st, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Agathe Novella will be at the Librairie du Bord de Mer in Marigot for a book signing of her first novel, Suivre le soleil (Follow the Sun), self-published on May 9th. This is an opportunity to chat with her about this first novel, which takes place in Saint-Martin.

Following the Sun tells the story of Bianca, a Parisian woman who, after the sudden death of her fiancé, sets out to uncover his trail, determined to uncover the mysteries of his past. Amidst grief, secrets, and unexpected encounters, this moving journey could well offer her a fresh start. This contemporary feel-good novel is an invitation to escape and believe in life, but it also offers a reflection on social issues such as grief, the desire for children, and illness.

Another local author will be present at this book signing. Luna Mystia will present her novel Flower Love, a new romance blending passion, suspense, and sensitive topics (child abuse, addiction, toxic relationships).

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-agathe-novella-en-dedicace-a-la-librairie-du-bord-de-mer/