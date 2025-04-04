CULTURE: An activity book to celebrate the culture of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

This Sunday, April 6, will mark the launch of the activity book SoualiKulture at theAmuseum Naturalis from the Quartier d'Orléans. Created by the Soualiwomen Cultural Association (SKA) in collaboration with Seafood, this bilingual work, French-English, highlights the cultural richness of Saint-Martin through games and fun activities.

The event, open to all 9 a.m. to noon, will propose a cultural treasure hunt, a exposure of traditional Carnival costumes by SKA and a coloring station. All visitors will receive a free copy of the book, which explores themes such as Ponum dance, traditional cuisine, local sayings and Carnival.

Ten SKA members contributed to this work of more than 100 pages stories, heritage photos, mazes, word games, coloring pages, creative writing and drawing activities, which aims to pass on traditions to younger generations. "This book is a new way to share what defines us as a people," explain Erica and Laticha Stephen, respectively president and vice-president of SKA.

Thanks to the support of the Fund for the development of community life (FDVA), SoualiKulture will be distributed free of charge to local schools and available for download on the website of Seafood. An essential initiative to preserve and promote the cultural identity of Saint-Martin. _Vx

Info: https://www.lesfruitsdemer.com/fr/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-un-livre-dactivites-pour-celebrer-la-culture-de-saint-martin/