CULTURE: Architecture and dance come to the Living Museum | FAXINFO

Last Saturday the Hope Estate Living Museum took on the air of an architectural workshop. Under the direction of Victorien, a qualified architect, and Cloé, a member of the living museum team, a dozen participants explored built creation through a playful and sensitive approach.

Victorien introduced the session by recalling that “architecture is everywhere around us, everyone is sensitive to it in their own way.” participatory quiz opened the debates on the relationship between environment, aesthetics and functionality. Then, make way for the game : describe a monument to a partner who is responsible for drawing it without seeing it. Between laughter and consultation, the Eiffel Tower ou Sydney Opera took shape on the leaves. The workshop ended with the design of an “emotional museum”, inspired by a feeling to be transcribed: peaceful, funny or surprising. A rich collective moment, where creativity and curiosity built the most beautiful bridges.

Contemporary dance, between freedom and expression

Last month, experimentation with movement and bodily expression with the contemporary dance workshop led by Peggy Oulerich of the Ö and Co companyAround ten children aged 7 to 10 took part in this initiation which combined stretching, body awareness and improvisation. In a caring atmosphere, Peggy guided the young dancers towards a better understanding of their bodies and space. After several exercises and a short choreography, each was able to improvise a duet in front of the parents came to attend the final mini-show. A moment of free expression and shared joy, where dance revealed itself to be both artistic and liberating.

Calendar of upcoming workshops

The Living Museum continues its creative cycle:

Primitive dance – therapeutic, Saturday, October 18 (10 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Sand painting, Wednesdays, November 5 and 12 (10 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Introduction to crochet for beginners, every Monday (10am-12pm) and Wednesday (14pm-16pm)

Pastry, Wednesday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

So many opportunities to explore creativity in all its forms at the heart of the Living Museum. _Vx

