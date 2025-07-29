CULTURE / August at the Cinema: the 7th art comes to the neighborhoods | FAXINFO

Throughout the month of August, Saturday evenings will have a cinematic feel. For the second consecutive year, the “August at the Cinema” comes back with free outdoor screenings, designed to bring entertainment and conviviality before the start of the school year.

The initiative, supported by the Community in partnership with the State, the Directorate of Cultural Action and the National Cinema Center, meets a double objective: to compensate for the absence of a room cinema French side and offer residents a cultural and recreational alternative in this often quiet period.

More than just a screening, “August at the Cinema” is designed as a moment of sharing, where young and old discover or rediscover major works under the stars. A unique opportunity for families sometimes far from cultural venues, who will be able to experience the collective big screen in the heart of their neighborhood.

Every Saturday evening at 19:30 p.m., various films will be shown:

Do not forget the pop corn!

