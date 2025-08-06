CULTURE / August at the movies: a discreet launch in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

The first session ofAugust at the cinema was held last Saturday in the parking lot of the Thelbert Carty stadium in Quartier d'Orléans.

Despite a timid participation For this inaugural evening, the atmosphere was friendly.

Some families sat in folding chairs, others sat in the back of their pickup trucks, to watch the screening of the Chronicles of Narnia, first feature film in this summer program organized by the Community.

Le outdoor cinema, free and open to all, aims to offer moments of shared culture in the heart of the neighborhoods, in a relaxed and family-friendly setting. Although the audience was small for this premiere, the magic of the big screen under the stars really worked, attracting the participants who enjoyed the film in a peaceful atmosphere.

Heading for Grand-Case next Saturday

Next stop: Grand-Case, Saturday August 9 at 19:30 p.m., on the sports plateau. This time, it's The Court of Miracles which will be projected. This French movie, directed by Carine May and Hakim Zouhani, retraces with humor and tenderness the adventure of a suburban school trying to reinvent itself in the face of competition from a brand new establishment. A social comedy carried by Rachida Brakni et Anaide Rozam, to discover in French version.

Spectators are invited to come with their chairs, blankets or rugs to make themselves comfortable. Drinks and snacks will be available on site. The Community invites all generations to this second evening of cinema, hoping for a larger audience under the skies of Grand-Case. _Vx

Trailer for the film “The Court of Miracles”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bpybj7FaWw

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-aout-au-cine-un-lancement-discret-a-quartier-dorleans/