CULTURE / Back to the sources: The art of dance according to Georgey Souchette | FAXINFO

On December 26 and 27, about twenty dance enthusiasts gathered at the Temps Danse hall in Hope Estate to take part in a unique workshop led by Georgey Souchette. Organized with the Ö and Co Company, this event offered an immersion into the rich and inspiring world of Modern'Jazz, mixing Afro-contemporary, swing and urban styles.

For this return to his native island, Georgey Souchette, internationally renowned dancer and choreographer, offered much more than just technical training. With kindness, he invited the participants to explore their imagination and reveal their unique body signature: "We all have knowledge of dance, but the idea is to share and nourish your own dance." The workshop opened with work focused on body awareness. The artist insisted on the importance of the spine as a source of movement and sensations. He also highlighted the crucial role of the arms: "The clearer the arms, the more readable the dance." Improvisation played a key role in this workshop, allowing each person to overcome technical constraints to express their creativity. Georgey also offered exercises with their backs to the mirror, an approach aimed at freeing the dancers from their dependence on reflection and deepening their connection to movement. These two evenings left their mark with their richness and intensity. Between technique, sharing and creativity, Georgey was able to transmit much more than his knowledge: a profound vision of dance as an art of expression. An unforgettable moment for Saint-Martin and its dancers, which was repeated at the end of last week with two other sold-out sessions. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-retour-aux-sources-lart-de-la-danse-selon-georgey-souchette/