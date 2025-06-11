CULTURE / Choirs and soul: Caroline Rivas at Dopsie’s this Thursday, June 12, 2025 | FAXINFO

On Thursday, June 12, between 18 p.m. and 19 p.m., French-Colombian singer Caroline Rivas, a well-known face on the island, will unveil excerpts from her new album "Authentique" at the new Italian restaurant Dopsie's, located in Simpson Bay.

Based in Saint-Martin for many years, singer-songwriter Caroline Rivas is releasing her second album this Thursday, entitled Authentique, a musical project imbued with raw emotion and resilience, where exposing one's vulnerability becomes a strength.

Combining a blend of Latin piano and vocal music with a traditional French and folk repertoire on the accordion, his unique style allows him to perform in the Caribbean islands and in Europe.

“Authentic invites us above all to reconnect with “self-love,” and to see the opportunities that are offered to us through resilience in the face of life’s challenges.”

The daughter of renowned Colombian accordionist Antonio Rivas, Caroline began playing music at the age of 5. At 10, she became a European accordion champion, before turning to the piano and training at conservatories in Gap, Marseille, and Montpellier. She then recorded two singles in Paris before settling in Saint-Martin.

This Thursday, she will invite spectators to question their unconscious desires and limits, through refrains formulated like precious mantras: "I decide to live in the present", "What are you afraid of?"

An intimate and vibrant performance, not to be missed. _THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-a-choeurs-et-ame-caroline-rivas-au-dopsies-ce-jeudi-12-juin-2025/