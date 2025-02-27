CULTURE / Conference-debate with Robert Romney: discover “Big Rock 2” | FAXINFO

This event, which will be held this Friday 28 February at 18 p.m. at the Mediatheque Territoriale de Concordia, which is leading the project with the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, will be an opportunity for the writer Robert Romney to present and sign the second volume of his novel Big Rock, entitled Lie Down in Darkness.

Originally from Saint-Martin, Robert Romney had a brilliant academic career, obtaining a bachelor's and master's degree in English and American literature at the University of Bordeaux, before becoming an English teacher. He then rose through the ranks of the National Education system, passing the competitive examination for Academy Inspector and holding major positions in the academies of Guadeloupe and Martinique, before being appointed Representative of the Rector of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy from 2007 to 2010.

Today Honorary Academy Inspector, Knight of the National Order of Merit and Officer of the Academic Palms, he devotes his time to writing. His first novel, Big Rock: The King of the Rock, published in 2020, marked the beginning of a captivating saga. This second opus once again immerses readers in a universe rich in emotions and deep stories.

This literary encounter will be followed by an exchange with the public, allowing literature and local history enthusiasts to discuss with the author and learn more about his work. Admission is free and open to all, offering a great opportunity to (re)discover the world of Robert Romney and to celebrate together the richness of the Caribbean literary heritage. _Vx

