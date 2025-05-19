CULTURE / Deep-sea Creativity: the “HUBLOT” exhibition at the West Indies Mall | FAXINFO

It only took one step into the gallery of the West Indies Mall in Marigot to be transported beneath the surface. Since last Tuesday, visitors have been diving into a dreamlike underwater world, populated by paper jellyfish, cmulticolored orals made from recycled materials and creatures invented by children public schools.

The “HUBLOT” exhibition, inaugurated in the presence of Vice-Rector Harry Christophe and the Director of Education of the Collectivité Medhi Boucard, was imagined as an artistic immersion in the seabed, where each work tells a story of a piece of the ocean with the spontaneity and imagination of the youngest.

Conceived and coordinated by Céline Renger, educational advisor in plastic and visual arts for the Northern Islands constituency, as part of the Languages, Arts and Cultures Festival (FLAC 2025), this two-dimensional thematic installation brings together the creations of all the public schools of Saint-Martin, from the very first year to CM2. A myriad of works, made from various plastic techniques and recycled materials, transforms the commercial space into a true poetic reef.

Nothing is set in stone and the message is crystal clear: the creativity of young people is a powerful lever for awaken awareness of all ages, especially to the fragile beauty of the marine world.

Visible until Friday, May 23 for the general public, “HUBLOT” is much more than an exhibition. It’s a breath of fresh air, an ode to the oceans, and a precious reminder: in this ocean of diversity, every drop counts. Dive in now! _Vx

