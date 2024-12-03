CULTURE: Election of the international ambassador of Diwali | FAXINFO

This beautiful event promoting Indian and international culture took place under the presidency of Michel Narayaninsamy of GOPIO Guadeloupe at the Robert Loyson Hall in Moule.

Many countries were represented including Saint Martin/Sint Maarten by Zara Budhrani who distinguished herself as the 1st Consul for the promotion of culture and tourism. The 2nd Consul was Kavia from Poland representing India equally for the promotion of culture and tourism in the respective countries. The evening was exceptional with each candidate proving her skills in sari, elegance, beauty, speech and text composition. The Bharatanatyam performance was a must to qualify for the event coordinated by Vanessa Mausse (Kichenassamy). Zara was the only candidate to present her speech in both French and English and performed very well in the Bharatanatyam dance. Raj Charbe from Saint Martin was also present among the jury to decide between the 13 candidates. South Africa was represented by Shivangi Patel with her pronounced South African English accent. Miss Aboli represented the Netherlands. At the end of the event, Miss Sowarnie of Sri Lanka was declared the international ambassador of Diwali 2024. All the candidates had a memorable stay and event in Guadeloupe. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-election-de-lambassadrice-internationale-de-la-diwali/