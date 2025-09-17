CULTURE / European Heritage Days: a journey to the heart of local history | FAXINFO

This Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin will participate in the European Heritage Days, an annual meeting which highlights cultural richness and diversity of the continent. Organized simultaneously in around fifty countries, the event allows rediscover emblematic sites while transmitting the history of the territories to as many people as possible.

In Saint-Martin, the Department of Cultural Affairs offers a program of guided tours at the heart of the island's architectural and historical heritageThese courses, organized in partnership with several local associations, Seafood, the Historical Society of Saint-Martin, Island Friend, Guavaberry Tradition, Swaliwomen Kultural and theACS ZEPIN, will offer the public a privileged view of places steeped in memory.

As the stages progress, whether it is the story of the Fort-Louis, the preparation of johnny cake traditional, cultural or historical visit of Marigot, discovery of The old house, the visit of the Orient saltworks or the Guavaberry factory, visitors will be invited to listen to stories, anecdotes and testimonies which remind us how much the history of Saint-Martin is made up of encounters, influences and traditions. A way of better understand the role of heritage in the construction of a collective identity and in cultural transmission to younger generations.

Open to all, these Heritage Days are an invitation to let yourself be guided, for a weekend, through the living heritage of the island and to measure its full value.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-journees-europeennes-du-patrimoine-un-voyage-au-coeur-de-lhistoire-locale/