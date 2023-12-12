CULTURE: Extension of the Word Fest exhibition in Marigot | FAXINFO

In order to promote the literature of Saint-Martin, the Sparks association exhibited poems by local artists in the hall of the Community, until November 30. Building on its success, the exhibition is extended.

This project led by the Sparks association created by Léon Noël, young local poet and agent of the education and higher education department of the COM, is supported by the Community and its cultural direction. For this first edition of Word Fest Saint-Martin, five local writers and their magnificent poetic works are highlighted: Ruby Bute, Tamara Groeneveldt, Melissa Fleming, Dania Amacin and Léon Noël. Each poem is embellished with a photograph of its author. Because the Sparks association wants to promote cultural diversity and reach as many people as possible, this exhibition is produced in French and English (Saint-Martin Creole). The poems broadcast on the sails of the lamp posts of local restaurants on the seafront in Marigot had to be taken down for the change of public lighting but they will make their return next year. Thanks to the support of the Community and at the request of National Education and the Tourist Office, the Sparks association, created to promote the literature of the fauna and flora of Saint-Martin, will soon publish a literary work by an author from the territory to support teachers in teaching poetry. The Word Fest Saint-Martin exhibition has been visited by a very large audience since its installation in the hall of the Marigot Community. Elected officials therefore decided to extend it “until further notice” so that other visitors can admire the artistic and cultural wealth of Saint-Martin. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-prolongation-de-lexposition-word-fest-a-marigot/