CULTURE / Focus on Mayotte: solidarity on display in images | FAXINFO

This initiative aims to raise funds to help the island's population, severely affected by this meteorological phenomenon of rare violence, which caused the death of 39 people and left thousands injured, in an already fragile social context.

At the heart of this exhibition, the sensitive and committed perspectives of Lilou Douzal and Raphael Novella. Both lived in Mayotte, and it is this intimacy with the territory that they deliver through their photographs. Lilou Douzal, nurse-photographer, combines field engagement and artistic testimony. Her work, marked by a particular attention to the invisible, captures the social reality of Mayotte with raw sincerity. Raphaël Novella, co-founder of Focus, restores the natural splendor of the island and the strength of its inhabitants, through scenes of life and nature of striking intensity.

The evening will begin at 18:30 p.m. in one of the hotel's villas, where the works will be put on sale. There are still a few places left to participate in this wonderful event, please reserve by email at focusmag.sxm@gmail.com. All benefits, as well as donations collected on site, will be donated to the French Red Cross. A beautiful way to unite art with solidarity. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-focus-sur-mayotte-la-solidarite-sexpose-en-images/