CULTURE: Great success for the casting of “The Mysteries of Love” | FAXINFO

There were more than 150 people on Friday evening, crowding into the Blue Martini in Grand-Case for participate in the casting of Mysteries of love. Organized by Kaktus Production, this first meeting aimed to identify profiles that could join the filming planned between the end of November and the beginning of December, exclusively on the French part.

Erwan, from Kaktus Production, and his colleague Georgy welcomed the candidates in a friendly atmosphere. “Today was mainly about getting to know each other, answering questions, and asking some too,” explained the casting director. “I will receive the full list of roles this week, then I will film the tests to send them to Paris, where the final decisions will be made.” Around twenty small roles are up for grabs, ranging from simple extras to named characters who appear in several scenes.

Salaries vary depending on the position. : €57 net/day for an extra, €150 for a silhouette, and up to €257 for a named role. Filming will last eight to ten days, and could become a recurring event if it is successful, in line with previous seasons filmed on the island.

For participants, This opportunity is above all a human adventure and an immersion in the world of television. “I think it’s a great experience, a way to get out of my comfort zone,” confides Christine, who came to try her luck for the first time. Caroline, who already appeared in the series 'Murders in Saint-Martin', also sees it as “an opportunity to relive the atmosphere of a set and rediscover a little of the magic of the series from my adolescence”.

At the end of this first session and numerous requests by email, Erwan specifies that The casting will remain open until the day before filming, still leaving time for the curious to try their luck. A great opportunity for the people of Saint-Martin to participate in a iconic small screen production, and to make their island shine on the screen. _Vx

Info: [email protected]

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-franc-succes-pour-le-casting-des-mysteres-de-lamour/