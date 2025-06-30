CULTURE: HeadMade Factory launches a call for applications for an artist residency in 2026 | FAXINFO

HeadMade Factory is a group of artists living and working in St. Martin. Founded in 2010 by Florence POIRIER-NKPA, HeadMade Factory (HMF) has just opened TheArt Kclob (TAK), an art center and work-in-residence. For HMF member artists, the goal is to meet artists from elsewhere to foster exchanges and compare their practices with current artistic issues and those of the artists in residence.

To meet this objective, HMF is launching its second call for applications to French and foreign artists of all nationalities and to artists living and working in the Caribbean of all nationalities.

The call for applications will focus on the following question: "In what way is your artistic project a provocation (or not) in the face of conditioning, conformity, contradiction, prejudice, or an ideal?"

Applications must be submitted by midnight, St. Maarten time, on August 30, 2025. Applicants will be selected between August and October 2025 for a residency that can take place between January and April 2026. A grant of €1500 will be awarded to the winner locally, €2500 regionally, €3000 nationally or internationally, to finance their research and creation residency at TAK, the HMF art center in Saint Martin, located at 8 rue de Concordia in Marigot, in a shared space with Florence POIRIER-NKPA, and for a project related to the announced theme.

Information and file of application: headmadefactory@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-headmade-factory-lance-un-appel-a-candidatures-pour-une-residence-dartiste-en-2026/