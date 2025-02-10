CULTURE – HEALTH: Banque des Territoires supports the first Living Museum in France | FAXINFO

Last Thursday, Banque des Territoires signed an agreement with the Art For Science (AFS) association, formalizing a start-up grant of €30000 for the development of the Living Museum of Saint-Martin. This funding will make it possible to finalize the development of the place, which has had 133 visits since its opening on January 6, 2025.

The Living Museum of Saint-Martin is the first in France and the 42ndnd in the world. It is inspired by an innovative concept recognized by the WHO as a revolution in mental health. Unlike the others, the Living Museum of Saint-Martin is open to everyone.

For Mélanie Dal Gobbo, president of AFS, the Living Museum is a place of rebirth, where art helps everyone take back control of their lives. Free and coordinated by Alexia Carole, it offers an artistic outlet to Saint-Martin residents of all generations, from diverse backgrounds and neighborhoods. Art becomes a tool for personal reconstruction, allowing them to break isolation, fight addictions, evacuate trauma, move away from delinquency and imagine a more positive future.

Loïc Rolland, regional director of Banque des Territoires, accompanied by Jennifer Martin, responsible for territorial development, agrees: “This project illustrates our commitment to the Social and Solidarity Economy and our desire to support local initiatives that bring about transformation and social cohesion.”

For the sub-prefect Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau, “This project was made for Saint-Martin”, it ticks priority boxes for the State: youth, artistic offerings, the fight against violence, addiction and isolation, “that makes it an ideal project, and the Living Museum is also a place where populations who never mix meet and socialize”. _VX

Info: https://www.artforscience.eu/living-museum/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-sante-la-banque-des-territoires-soutient-le-premier-living-museum-de-france/