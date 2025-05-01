CULTURE – HEALTH / Dance therapy: a second session expected at the Living Museum | FAXINFO

Tomorrow, Saturday, May 3, the Living Museum invites you all to a new immersion in the heart of dance therapy, guided by Soline, a specialist in primitive expression.

Following the success of the first session, which brought together around forty people for a moment of collective letting go, this second meeting promises to be just as rich in emotions and movement.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., participants will explore their inner selves through their bodies, in a caring space conducive to reconnecting with themselves. Through simple gestures, each participant will be invited to draw on the strength of the earth and breath to let the body speak.

Soline's method, far from a fixed choreography, emphasizes feeling and grounding to enable emotional release. Open to all, young and old, regardless of age or ability, this free session will take place at the Living Museum, 38 rue Caraïbes in Hope Estate (across from Tout à louer). A moment of authentic sharing where the body becomes a tool for transformation and healing. _Vx

Info: https://www.artforscience.eu/living-museum/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-sante-danse-therapie-une-deuxieme-session-attendue-au-living-museum/