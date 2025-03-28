CULTURE – HEALTH / Dance therapy is a hit: a moment of letting go | FAXINFO

Last Saturday the Living Museum supported by the Art For Science association hosted a forty people for a session of dance therapy based on the primitive expression.

Guided by Soline, participants explored their emotions through movement, in an immersive experience where the inner drum, symbolizing the heartbeat, met the outer drum.

The first gesture of this primitive expression was the leap. A ancestral movement, a symbolic act of the awakening of humanity, where everyone draws energy from the earth, the horizon and the sky. The session allowed everyone to feel the strength of their body in movement and to explore anchoring and emotional liberationYoung and old, from all walks of life, gave free rein to their bodily expression for more than two hours, in a friendly and caring atmosphere.

New musical event tomorrow at 10 a.m.

In view of this success, the Living Museum, located at 38 rue Caraïbes, in Hope Estate (opposite Tout à louer), is already making an appointment for another musical moment this Saturday, March 29 at 10 a.m.This time, it's Agathe who will take over for a sensory and rhythmic encounter. Music and singing, recognized for their many benefits such as self-confidence, improvement of cognitive faculties and the morale boost, promises a new enriching experience for all. The entrance is free. Just step through the doors of the Living Museum to explore your path and perhaps your voice. A new event full of emotion and sharing not to be missed! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-sante-carton-plein-pour-la-danse-therapie-un-moment-de-lacher-prise/