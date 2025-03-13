CULTURE – HEALTH / Living Museum: A free, immersive musical evening | FAXINFO

The Living Museum opens its doors to all music lovers for an exceptional evening dedicated to sharing and discovery. This Thursday, March 13 at 18 p.m., the duo Delphine and Amin, combining the sweetness of their voices with the warmth of their guitars, will offer a unique concert, mixing covers and original compositions.

Admission is free, allowing everyone to fully enjoy this immersive musical experience. In addition to the concert, this evening will be an opportunity to discover different instruments and explore their sounds. Whether you're an experienced musician or simply curious, this event promises to be enriching and interactive.

Did you know that music has many benefits? It improves mood, reduces stress, and boosts concentration and enthusiasm. It's this positive energy that Musicamin and the Living Museum hope to share through this friendly event.

Located at 38 Caribbean Street in Hope Estate, the Living Museum is a unique venue dedicated to culture and the arts. This Thursday at 18 p.m., it will be transformed into a space for meeting and sharing, where music will resonate with the rhythm of emotions. Come join us for an unforgettable evening where a passion for music blends with discovery and the joy of being together. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-sante-living-museum-une-soiree-musicale-immersive-et-gratuite/